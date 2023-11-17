MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo wants to investigate the possible non-payment of Customs duties and taxes of the owner of two vehicles worth $3 million each.



During the plenary debates for the Bureau of Customs' (BOC) proposed budget for 2024 amounting to P29.264 billion, Tulfo questioned the budget sponsor Sen. Sonny Angara if there are records from the BOC on the entry of two “super luxury vehicles” he saw recently on social media.



According to Tulfo, one of these cars was located somewhere in Pasay City and the other one was in the Ortigas area.



Tulfo said based on the market value of the vehicles, the owner should have paid the government tax worth P6 million.

“I need an entry from the BOC na ang dalawang Bugatti Chiron… kung meron ba tayong record na dalawang Bugatti Chiron ang dumaan sa pier at nagbayad ng buwis. Kasi this [are] super luxury vehicles… $3 million ang isa nito,” Tulfo said.



But according to Angara, there is no record of either vehicle from the BOC.

Tulfo believes if there are no records, there is a failure of intelligence on the part of the BOC.

“Ibig sabihin, ito po ay nakalusot, either misdelacration or swing, there is a failure of intelligence dito, Ibig sabihin, pumasok …walang record ito…pure smuggling ito,” Tulfo added.



He said there should be a full-blown investigation on the issue.



“Ang dinedeklara nila, sa kanilang ipinapasok na luxury vehicle at Toyota Tacoma, kasi nga pag pick-up truck ito libre sa tax, pero ang laman pala nito na yung Bugatti, I don’t think 2019 ito pumasok,” Tulfo said.