Son reconciled with mom before bus slay: lawyer

MANILA — The son of the woman shot dead in a bus along with her live-in partner reconciled before she was killed, his lawyer said Friday.

Initial investigation disclosed that the woman filed carjacking complaints against her son in April, making him a person of interest in the case.

But according to Atty. Mark Dela Pena, the legal counsel of alias "Tisoy," his client and the victim were in good terms a week before the shooting.

They were also supposedly scheduled for a hearing with the victim this coming Wednesday to arrange the written settlement and to drop the charges.

"Noong November 8, 2023, 2 p.m. humarap po kami sa Office of the City Prosecutor ng Cauayan, Isabela at nagkaroon po ng settlement o pagkakaunawaan dun. Nag-iyakan po sila nagkapatawaran at in fact nagkamayan pa nga," Dela Pena said.

The lawyer said "Tisoy" cooperated with investigators when he was questioned Thursday.

"Una sa lahat po kahapon pinuntahan siya ng CIDG and PNP nagkaroon naman kami ng full cooperation dito. Siyempre po magiging person of interest siya dahil may pending na carnapping at robbery case na nakasampa sa korte. Siyempre nag-woworry siya. Namatayan na nga siya ng nanay, tapos person of interest pa sya," Dela Pena said.

JUSTICE



The remains of the two victims were brought back to their respective provinces for their wake.



The wake for the 55-year-old male victim is being held at Bongabon Nueva Ecija, where his family lives. The wake will last until Sunday before his scheduled cremation on Monday.



"Ang masasabi ko lang bigyan ng hustisya ang nangyari sa pamangkin. Bakit naman ganun ang ginawa nila hindi tama, pati pamangkin ko nadamay, at yung pamangkin ko mabait yun." said the victim's aunt.



Meanwhile, the remains of his 60-year-old live in partner were transferred from Carrangalan, Nueva Ecija to her house in Cauayan, Isabela.



Her funeral was arranged by her former husband and "Tisoy."

On Wednesday, the victims were shot six times pointblank by two unidentified men while in a bus in Barangay Minuli in Carranglan town.