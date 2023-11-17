Former senator Atty. Leila De Lima leaves her hotel in Quezon City on Nov. 14, 2023, a day after she was granted bail and released from detention after nearly 7 years. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Solicitor-General Menardo Guevarra on Friday said former senator Leila de Lima could pursue her plans of helping the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigation on former President Rodrigo Duterte and the killings under his war on drugs.

Guevarra said de Lima, a former justice secretary, could very well exercise her right to assist the ICC.



“Senator de Lima is now a private individual and nothing prevents any private person to assist the ICC investigator in pursuing yung kanyang investigation that’s her privilege if she wants to help,” he told reporters after attending the Senate plenary deliberations on OSG's 2024 budget.



But Guevarra reiterated the Marcos, Jr. administration’s policy that ICC does not have jurisdiction over the Philippines.



"That is a stand that was announced by the President himself because ang theory natin diyan, we are not protecting any person, this is not about certain individuals," Guevarra said.

"What the Republic, through the OSG, wants to impress upon the international community is that our legal and judicial system, out domestic legal and judicial system is functioning,” he said.

While nothing prevents the ICC from continuing its investigation, he said it should not expect any support from the Philippine government.



“Nothing prevents the prosecutor, he can conduct his investigation any way he wants," he said.

"The only problem is huwag siyang mag-expect ng cooperation, direct and actual cooperation from the government because the Republic of the Philippines has maintained its question of exercise of jurisdiction by the ICC,” he said.

