Members of transport group PISTON march toward and picket in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk guidelines that would scrap use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) appealed to transport group PISTON to call off its planned three-day transport strike starting Monday.

In a press briefing on Thursday, LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said he reached out to PISTON National President Mody Floranda in hopes of coming up with a compromise for the sake of commuters.

Guadiz also warned that jeepney drivers who would join the strike could have their franchises revoked.

“Unang-una, ito ay salungat sa kanilang usapan sa gobyerno na ang prangkisa ay isang pribilyeho. Pagka itinuloy nila ito, posibleng mawalan sila ng prangkisa o masuspinde ang kanilang prangkisa,” he said.

But in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Floranda said PISTON would only to cancel the transport strike if the government heeds its demands regarding the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, including scrapping the consolidation requirement that they feared would deprive single-unit operators of route franchises.

“Yung kooperatibo po ngayon, halimbawa, kung ako yung operator, hindi ko alam alin yung aking unit, alin yung binabayaran ko, alin yung aking property sa kooperatiba dahil ang nakapangalan na dito ay mismong kooperatiba na lamang. Pero ikaw yung nagbabayad,” said Floranda.

The LTFRB insisted that franchise consolidation is important especially as it would make it easier for jeepney drivers and operators to comply with the modernization program.

“Bakit nire-require ang consolidation? Kasi ang magbabayad na nyan ay yung transport service entity, hindi yung driver. Second, pag nag-loan sila sa banks, dapat consolidated sila kasi yung viability to pay (ay) nandoon sa consolidation. So dapat 'wag silang matakot,” said LTFRB Technical Divison Head Joel Bolano.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Guadiz also assured commuters that public transportation would still be available, even if the transport strike pushes through.

“About eight to 12 routes ang pwedeng tamaan (sa Metro Manila) so nag-issue na kami ng special permit para sa mga jeepney na may ibang ruta. Pwede nilang tahakin itong mga ruta na maaapektuhan ng strike,” he said.

“May coordination po kami with local government units para sa areas na, kung kukulangin pa ang mga jeep na aming ilalaan, may libreng sakay na ibibigay ang LGU,” he added.

Guadiz said the transport strike might not have a significant impact in the provinces while the situation in the capital region would be manageable. He said there was no need to suspend classes or work from November 20 to 22.

Apart from issues with consolidation, PISTON earlier argued that it would be less expensive to just upgrade their existing jeepneys to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly instead of buying new units.

But Guadiz said authorities were working on a system where PUV drivers and operators would not need to make down payments or pay monthly installments for modern jeepneys.

“Meron po akong ginagawang pag-uusap sa mga malalaking sektor ng factories ng sasakyan, yung concept ng lease to own. Walang down payment si operator. May sweldo si driver, may kita rin si kooperatiba,” he said.

"Pag nasira si jeep, papalitan ng bago ng manufacturer at no expense to the operator. So itong pangamba na wala silang mailabas na pera ay hindi na excuse."