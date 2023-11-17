RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday and bring rains to parts of the country this weekend, PAGASA said.

The LPA was spotted 990 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao at 3 a.m., the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA was unlikely to re-intensify into a tropical depression. It developed into a depression on Monday but weakened back into an LPA due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

The trough or extension of the LPA and the shear line, where cold and warm air meet, will bring scattered rains in Bicol Region, Northern and Eastern Samar, Caraga, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan.

The LPA will move closer to land this weekend and continue to bring rains over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, alongside the shear line.

Flooding and landslides are expected, especially in areas which experienced significant prior rains.

Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon or amihan continues to prevail over the rest of Luzon. Batanes and Cagayan will have cloudy skies and light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience generally fair weather with a chance of passing light rains.

Cool weather will be felt in Northern and Central Luzon, especially in the morning and the evening. Baguio chilled at 15.4 degrees Celsius early morning Thursday, the city's lowest temperature this amihan season so far. Temperatures may dip further to 14-15°C this weekend.

Small sea vessels are not allowed to sail in the seaboards of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Northern Quezon, northern Camarines Norte, northern and eastern Catanduanes, eastern Albay and Sorsogon, northern and eastern Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, eastern Surigao del Norte, and Kalayaan Islands due to big waves generated by the amihan.