Inclement weather causes sea mishap off Cebu

A motorbanca capsized off the waters of Moalboal town in Cebu Thursday afternoon due to rough sea conditions.



According to a report from the Philippine Coast Guard, the motorbanca, which was carrying divers, had an accident near Panagsama beach.



“It hit a hard object that caused the large hole at the port side of the bow,” the report read.



Those onboard were immediately rescued and transferred to another boat.



A thorough investigation on the incident is now underway.



Meanwhile, the PCG is reminding all motorbancas and small sea craft to be mindful of the weather situation despite the absence of a gale warning.



The shear line is set to bring rains to Cebu and other areas in central Visayas in the coming days.



Because of this, several areas have declared a suspension of classes for Friday, November 17.



These are the entire provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental.



For Cebu, classes are cancelled in all levels for both public and private in the towns of Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando, Boljoon and Santander.



Meanwhile, the suspension is only up to senior high for the towns of Barili, Aloguinsan and Tuburan.



For Talisay City, the suspension only applies to public schools until senior high.

- report from Annie Perez

