Then Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on September 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Months after losing the presidential elections, former Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and current party president Isko Moreno Domagoso joined his party mates Wednesday in the celebration of their party's 25th anniversary.

In a speech, Domagoso advised his party mates to restrain themselves from engaging in politicking.

“Mayroon akong panawagan. Sa kasalukuyan, huwag tayong makikibahagi sa kaguluhan. 'Wag tayong makikibahagi sa mga pambubuwisit lamang sa mga nanalong indibidwal ng ating bayan. Maaring sila ay pinalad. Ang iba sa atin, 'di pinalad," he said.

"Ngunit yung tayo makadagdag pa sa alalahanin ng tao, mga unnecessary things na nadidistorbo ang mga naglilingkod, the least we can do is tumahimik kayo,” he added.

“Kung 'di rin lang naman nakakapamerwisyo, eh gampanan na lang natin ang ating tungkulin bilang isang mamamayan. Maging responsableng indibidwal. 'Yun lang ang atin, kasi nakaka-awa ang bansa natin.”

The Aksyon Demokratiko's anniversary celebration was also attended by Domagoso's running mate Dr. Willy Ong and Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, among others.

The party gave tribute to its founder, the late Sen. Raul Roco, through a 20- minute video featuring his legislative accomplishments, including bills that promoted women’s welfare.

During the occasion, Aksyon Demokratiko also revealed the new slogan of the party, which is "Tuloy ang Laban."

