MANILA – Former Senator Franklin Drilon on Thursday said he hoped a proposed Senate oversight committee on confidential and intelligence funds would take its job seriously.

Drilon noted that a similar Senate panel was created in 2017, but its members did not convene.

“After the budget is approved, that the first order of business for the Senate should be to convene this oversight committee,” the former lawmaker told ANC.

“Hopefully, with this new administration, they’ll be more open to an examination by the Senate in executive session of the disbursement of confidential and intelligence funds, so that the Senate and House can make a proper judgment in the next round of budget debates whether or not the intelligence funds are properly utilized,” he added.

On Wednesday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed a resolution seeking to form a "Select Oversight Committee" to investigate the government agencies’ utilization of their allocated confidential and intelligence funds (CIF).

“It is our job, as an independent and democratic Senate, to keep watch over the use of the national budget. That is especially true for these sensitive funds, which are not subject to the usual auditing rules and procedures of the Commission on Audit," Zubiri said in a statement.

Discussions on the revival of the panel followed concerns from Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Sen. Risa Hontiveros on the P9.3-billion confidential and intelligence funds for various agencies.

The minority bloc is questioning the CIF allocated to agencies that have nothing to do with intelligence, information or data gathering activities, like the Office of the President, Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

Compared to previous spending plans, the proposed General Appropriations Act of 2023 allocates confidential funds to more agencies, said Drilon.

“In my book, we should take a good look at this. This is indeed something that we should be concerned about. This is subject to expansion and expansion,” Drilon said.

He said amendments could be made to realign the confidential and intel funds to more important programs.

“I am confident that there will be some realignment because we need so much for other areas of governance,” said Drilon, citing the budget for calamity response, ayuda, and livelihood, among other items that need more funding.