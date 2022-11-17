Vice President Sara Duterte addresses the crowd during a flag-raising ceremony in front of the Davao City Hall, June 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will be the country's caretaker while President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is in Thailand to attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting.

Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Undersecretary Honey Rose Mercado confirmed that Duterte is temporarily overseeing the government until Saturday, as Marcos will be staying in Bangkok for 3 days.

Marcos arrived in Bangkok for the meeting on Wednesday evening, with the hope of building on the gains of the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits last week.

He will also tackle climate change and sustainable development during the three-day meeting, as well as hold bilateral meetings with other economic leaders and heads of state.

Marcos is expected to meet with 20 other world leaders including from major economies like the United States, China, Japan, Australia and China.

"Ang dala natin sa ganitong klaseng mga summit at mga meeting ay ang ating pangarap para sa magandang buhay. This is what we aspire for -- a peaceful, prosperous Asia-Pacific region," Marcos had said before leaving for Thailand.

"We have already gone through a lot but we do not waver on our dream, ang ating pangarap na wala nang ginugutom na Pilipino and we will achieve the upper-middle income Philippines," he added.

