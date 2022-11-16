Poe backs DOTr's proposed P122.56-B budget in 2023

MANILA—Senator Grace Poe on Wednesday pushed for the proposed P122.56 billion budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for 2023.

According to Poe, the agency’s budget will help improve mass transport in the country.

Poe highlighted the progress in the numbers and conditions of Metro Rail Transit (MRT) trains.

"From 14, naging 22 trains, so dumami na at mas name-maintain na ng maayos ngayon," she said.

DOTr is seeking to jumpstart transport-related projects like the Edsa Busway, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, the Davao High Priority Bus System, and the EDSA green-based project.

The DOTR’s spending plan for 2023 will be as follows:

North-South Commuter Railway (P75.1 billion)

Metro Manila Subway Project (P26.5 billion)

LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension (P2.7 billion)

PNR South Long Haul Project (P1.1 billion)

EDSA Greenways Project (P0.77 billion)

Cebu Bus Transit Project (P0.7 billion)

EDSA Busway Project (P0.21 billion)

Aviation Infrastructure Program (P2.5 billion)

Farm-to-Market Roads Project (P13.1 billion)

Philippine Rural Development Project (P4.2 billion)

Sugarcane Industry Development Program (P500 million)

Fuel Subsidies (P2.5 billion)

The proposed DOTr budget is much lower than the initial spending plan which was at P167.12 billion.

Some of DOTr's programs and agencies had major budgetary cuts in the initial plan, such as the MRT 3, Office of Transportation Security, and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).