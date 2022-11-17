A newborn baby still with his umbilical cord and placenta was found on the side of a road in Barangay Gomez in Lopez, Quezon, Wednesday morning.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by PSMS Alona Oronan of Women’s & Children’s Desk of the Lopez Municipal Police Station, the baby was discovered by Rosa Fe Ausa in front of a closed store.

In a statement given by Ausa to authorities, she said she heard someone crying, initially thinking it was coming from a dog or cat.

When she was looking for the source of the crying sound, she found a moving garbage bag. To her surprise, she found the naked, newborn baby boy inside.

The baby was immediately taken to the Memorial District Hospital where it was observed for 24 hours.

According to Oronan, the baby is now in good condition and they temporarily named him “Baby Pogi” because of his cuteness.

After being released from the hospital, social workers will take Baby Pogi to a shelter facility in Batangas.

Authorities are still investigating to identify who left the baby.

Invetsigators obtained a CCTV footage showing a woman who is believed to be a teenager walking with a garbage bag in the area where the baby was found.

But it was difficult for the authorities to identify the woman because only half of her body was seen on the footage.

Investigators are still collecting other CCTV footage in the area to identify the woman.

-- Report by Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

