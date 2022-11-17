PAGASA photo



MANILA — The low pressure area off Mindanao left the Philippine area of responsibility early Thursday, but rains in the region will continue, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The LPA's trough or extension and the Intertropical Convergence Zone or band of clouds will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, as well as in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, and Palawan, according to the weather agency.

Residents in Quezon province, Aurora, Isabela, and mainland Cagayan can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to shear line, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms because of localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could hit communities during heavy rain.

The LPA was last spotted 350 kilometers southeast of General Santos City at 10 a.m., said PAGASA.

It added that the LPA was not expected to become a storm and would fizzle out this weekend in the same region.

—with a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

