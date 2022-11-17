Photo from the Office of the President

BANGKOK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday urged members economies of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to “continue to invest in pandemic preparedness and in ensuring the resilience of the global health system” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

APEC must continue “in fostering open and effective dialogue and international cooperation through the sharing of data and knowledge,” Marcos said during his speech in the APEC CEO Summit.

“The global economy simply cannot afford another crippling series of lockdowns and travel bans that deflate consumer confidence, dampen the recovery of tourism, and derail the stability of global markets,” he said.

“Our good work in this area must never slow down but rather feed into itself strengthening the foundations and architecture of global health systems and improving the governance of pandemic agility, resilience, and of response,” he said.

Marcos urged the leaders and the business sector of the 21-member economic bloc to adopt the “One-Health approach” to strengthen “health surveillance systems for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, from the human-animal-environment interface, can be part of the solution.”

The One-Health approach is “an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimize the health of people, animals and the environment” espoused by the World Health Organization.

The framework seeks “to prevent, predict, detect, and respond to global health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the WHO website.

“The approach mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines and communities at varying levels of society to work together,” the website read.

“This way, new and better ideas are developed that address root causes and create long-term, sustainable solution,” it read.