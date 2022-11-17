Manila Mayor Maria Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna-Pangan on Thursday conducted an ocular inspection at the newly renovated and renamed Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden.

Once tagged as one of the major polluters of Manila Bay, the 62-year-old Manila Zoo is re-opening its doors to both local residents and the visiting public.

The zoo was shut down in 2019 for dumping wastewater into Manila Bay. Its soft opening was held in December and used as a venue for the city government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. It was closed again in June for further enhancements and finishing touches.

According to Alipio Marabe, the officer-in-charge of the Public Recreation Bureau, the zoo now features an animal museum, botanical garden, butterfly garden and animals like the resident 40-year-old elephant Mali and Siberian white tiger Kois. Mayor Lacuna-Pangan said there are more animals coming in just in time for Monday’s opening.

"Nagdagdag po tayo animals natin ilalabas po siya on Sunday. Kulang na lang po nating animal ayon kay Director Murabe ay yung giraffe ay hippo," she said.

The Manila Zoo will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a cut-off for entry of guests at 6:00 p.m. daily.

The admission fees are as follows:

Adult and child - P150 for Manilans and P300 for non-Manilans

Students - P100 for Manilans and P200 for non-Manilans

Senior Citizens and PWD - 20% discount on prescribed fees

Children 2 years old and below may enter for free.

Online registration and purchase of tickets will be available starting November 20, 2022 via manilazoo.ph.

Walk-in visitors will be accepted but online registration is highly encouraged as the facility can only cater to 2000 online registered and 500 walk in visitors.

"Isa mga rules natin no food and beverages inside para maingatan mga animals natin 'di mapakain," Murabe said.