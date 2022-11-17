Motorists navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Oct. 30, 2022. Heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng flooded many parts of the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An environmental group on Thursday assailed the proposed 2023 budget for the Climate Change Commission, which has secured Senate approval at the plenary level.

According to Greenpeace Philippines country director Lea Guerrero, a P128-million budget for a commission that will monitor and evaluate the government's response to the climate crisis is "very small".

"It's infinite decimal. It's peanuts. And if you compare that to, for example, the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President, it's not even half of what the Office of the Vice President is getting," she told ANC's "Headstart".

She added, "What do they expect the CCC to be doing with 128 million mainstreaming responses to the climate crisis in 81 provinces in the Philippines?"

The Senate has approved CCC's proposed 2023 budget despite issues raised against the agency, such as its alleged "dismal" performance and its officials' supposed penchant for "international travels".

'UNDESERVED'

For Guerrero, the treatment towards the agency was "undeserved".

"We need to accept that there are many travels that the commissioners need to be doing in order to put the interests of the Philippines on climate change front and center in the international stage," she said.

The country's delegation is also among those clamoring for reparations from rich nations and fossil fuel corporations for climate damage, she added.

She noted that the Philippines is among nations most affected by extreme weather.

Guerrero called for a "holistic or coherent strategy" to address the climate crisis.

"What we have been seeing from the previous administration and this current administration is it's just been a lot of climate talk," she said.

"None of the speeches on climate justice of President [Ferdinand] Marcos [Jr.] right now or even President [Rodrigo] Duterte, none of them have translated into action, both at the national level and also in international stage," she added.

In his inaugural speech in June, Marcos vowed to help combat climate change.

He lamented that rich nations, accountable for having the most greenhouse gas emissions, do "a lot less" about the global crisis.

At his first State of the Nation Address in late July, Marcos said his administration will prioritize the use of renewable energy sources to cushion the impacts of climate change in the country.

GLOBAL SHIELD

A scheme to give speedy financial support to communities battered by climate disasters was launched Monday by a group of rich and developing nations at the UN COP27 summit in Egypt.

The "Global Shield against Climate Risks" comes as many of the most vulnerable nations are also demanding wider compensation for the "loss and damage" they have already suffered from a heating planet.

The initiative, backed by the G7 and launched with initial funding of more than $200 million, aims to provide "pre-arranged financial support designed to be quickly deployed in times of climate disasters".

The Global Shield project "is long overdue", said Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's finance minister and chair of the V20 group of nations most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

A first group of nations that will benefit from the scheme includes Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse