MANILA - The labor department on Thursday vowed to assist at least 35,000 displaced workers in the fishery sector in Zamboanga City affected by the closed fishing season.

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, head of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Zamboanga Peninsula, said the assistance will also cover employees in hand-canning industries and those working in formal and informal sectors.

The DOLE launched livelihood programs and emergency employment, which include farming activities, through project HOPE. There will also be training sessions.

DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program is also available for workers in these sectors.

"Minabuti natin na mag-training tayo ng ating mga displaced workers para magkaroon sila ng alternative livelihood," said Buenafe in a televised briefing.

"'Yung layunin natin is sana naman... masagot lamang 'yung sahod nila for 3 months na wala silang sweldo para maibsan 'yung kanilang pasanin for 3 months at masagot ang pangangailangan ng kanilang pamilya," he added.

Philippines will impose a closed fishing season from December this year until January next year to enable certain fish varieties to spawn, barring big corporations from fishing.

To ensure enough fish supply in wet markets, the Department of Agriculture last week approved the importation of 25,000 metric tons of frozen round scad or galunggong, bigeye scad, mackerel, bonito, and moonfish from November to January 2023.

