MANILA — Lawmakers on Thursday approved the P26.1-billion proposed 2023 budget for the Senate, House of Representatives, and their attached offices.

The approval of the budget, sponsored by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, came swiftly without any interpellations.

“I’m pleased to sponsor the budget of Congress of the Philippines amounting to P26.1-billion,” Gatchalian said.

The fund will be allotted to the operations of the Senate, House of Representatives, Senate Electoral Tribunal, Commission on Appointments, and the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

