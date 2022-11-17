Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD condoles with family members of alleged extra-judicial killing (EJK) victims during a prayer service and the turnover of urns at the Shrine of the Divine Word, Christ the King Mission Seminary in Quezon City on Sept. 28, 2022. The service is part of a program that aims to help those orphaned by EJKs. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Thursday welcomed the recent participation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland on the human rights situation in the Philippines.

In a statement, the CHR stressed the importance of international human rights mechanisms such as the UPR and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as spaces for dialogue among nations for the protection and promotion of human rights.

“CHR recognizes the efforts and strides reported by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in improving the human rights condition in the country, covering, among others, investigation of cases; decongestion of prisons; protection of migrant workers, women, and children; and refugees, stateless persons, and persons of concerns,” the CHR said in a statement.

But the commission reiterated that its 2022 report on the the drug-related killings during the Duterte administration should also be addressed.

The CHR said the report has been formally communicated to the Presidential Human Rights Committee and the Department of Justice.

“While it is imperative to address present human rights challenges, the UPR similarly brings into light the conditions in the last five years that continue to impact the way Filipinos enjoy their rights today,” the CHR added.

The CHR brought up the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights June 2020 report which cited "persistent impunity" with some 8,000 killings linked to the drug campaign, alongside the slay of human rights defenders, journalists and labor leaders.

The CHR also recalled that former justice secretary Menardo Guevarra announced before the UN Human Rights Council that the government was already investigating the deaths linked to the drug campaign. The council in turn offered to provide technical cooperation and capacity-building which targeted areas such as data-gathering on alleged police violations, among others.

“With the Philippine government affirming the UN Joint Program on Human Rights in the recent UPR, we look forward to the fulfillment of the commitment to institute reforms not only prospectively, but also those from the past,” the CHR said.

Until he stepped down from office, former president Rodrigo Duterte remained unapologetic of the drug crackdown, which he urged his successor President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue with "stronger pressure."

Duterte's spokesperson Martin Andanar said the CHR report was a "rehash of old issues... that have already been responded to."

"In contrast to what a handful of critiques would want the international community to hear and read about our country, the Duterte Administration leaves a legacy of a safe and secure Philippines," he said in a statement.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: