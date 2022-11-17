MANILA — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said he will give his contact number to persons deprived of liberty (PDL) for them to be able to report abuses as he implements a friendlier approach in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Catapang said he wants to change the image of Bilibid that has been tainted with human rights abuses for a long time.

“‘Yung mga mali na nangyari dito, kino-correct natin. Then, of course, nagpapasok tayo ng reform agenda patungkol sa pagtrato sa mga inmates at saka pagtrato sa mga BuCor personnel,” he said.

“Sinasabihan ko lahat ng mga inmates, kung kayo eh inapi o pinagmasamaang loob, kung ano man ang reklamo niyo, i-report niyo sa akin. Magbibigay nga ako ng cellphone number ko eh para kung ano, ite-text na lang nila.”

Inmates may use controlled computer tablets once in a while to communicate with other people, according to Catapang.

As part of his reform agenda, he said he would implement a friendly approach to inmates instead of terrorizing them.

“Dalawang principle ‘yan [para] talunin ang kalaban mo: puwede kang maging istrikto, puwede ka maging mabait. Ang tingin ko, ang approach dito, maging friendly ka sa kanila kasi hardened na ‘yang mga ‘yan eh. Gusto nilang bumait pero ‘di nila magawa kaya kailangan aalalayan namin,” the former military chief said.

Catapang took over the helm of BuCor after his predecessor, Gerald Bantag, was suspended amid allegations of his involvement in the murder of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

