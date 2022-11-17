Arroyo an 'asset' to PH in APEC summit: Romualdez

BANGKOK — The Philippines will play "a key role in making sure that there will be a balance” of power in Southeast Asia, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said on Thursday, ahead of his cousin President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s bilateral meeting with China.

Marcos Jr. will meet his Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event on November 17, but Malacañang has yet to disclose the points of discussion between Manila and Beijing.

“We’re very confident that this first meeting will be a warm meeting because they (China) are our partners in progress and prosperity,” Romualdez told reporters in a chance interview here.

“The Philippines will be playing a key role in making sure that there will be a balance in the region,” he said.

ARROYO JOINS MARCOS IN APEC

Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who is also attending this year’s APEC event, is “definitely an asset” to the Philippines in the summit, Romualdez said.

“PGMA is definitely an asset… You not only have a president but also a former president who is also an economist,” he said, noting that it was Marcos Jr. who invited Arroyo to join the Philippines’ APEC delegation this year.

“Her reputation, her track record needs no introduction to anyone. Her advice, council to President Marcos is invaluable,” the House Speaker said.

“President Marcos respects PGMA a lot. She’s very experienced,” he said.

Last year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the Philippines’ second female president as an “old and good friend of the Chinese people.”

Arroyo co-founded the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) in the 1970s, which China’s Foreign Ministry had described as a group that “endeavors to inject additional dynamism into building a more comprehensive China-Philippines partnership in the new era.”

When she rose to the presidency in 2001, Arroyo and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin “agreed to transform the South China Sea from a region of conflict to a region of cooperation.”

However, Romualdez said he has yet to confirm if Arroyo will take part in the bilateral meeting between the Philippines and China.

Meantime, the House Speaker brushed off observations that the Palawan trip of United States Vice President Kamala Harris next week may sour relations between Manila and Beijing.

During her visit to the Philippines, Harris is expected to receive a briefing from the Philippine Coast Guard about the situation in the West Philippine Sea, which Manila and Beijing both claim as theirs.

“We welcome the visit of Kamala Harris… Big friends coming over is always a good thing,” Romualdez said.