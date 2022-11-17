Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A driver in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu province is under police custody after running over a 13-year-old boy crossing the street on the way to school.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, was caught by surveillance cameras in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the boy's father Ronel Pelayo, his son was crossing the road on his way to school when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit him.

As of writing, the boy is now in good condition, but his family is awaiting the results of his medical examination.

"Gasgas lang ang naabutan ng bata sa kamay, tapos hindi pa rin kami komportable. Kailangan pa rin namin iyong medical, antayin namin ang result. Punta pa kami ngayon ng ospital pagkatapos," Pelayo said.

(The child's hand was scratched, but we are not comfortable yet. We need the medical exam results, we'll wait for it. We're going to the hospital today.)

He also lamented how the driver seemed unapologetic for hitting his son.

"Pinaringgan ko nga kagabi iyong driver eh. Kasi matagal kami sa pagpapa-medical ng bata kasi wala kaming pambayad. Kaya pinaringgan ko iyong driver na may babayaran sa medical. Wala namang reaksyon kahit kaunti," Pelayo said.

"Ang nakakadismaya po sa akin, kasama din po iyong amo niya, noong incident na iyon, tapos iyong amo niya, isa daw doktor," he added.

(We spent a long time in the medical exam because we had no money to pay. So I made sure the driver heard that there were medical expenses. There was no reaction whatsoever. What's disappointing for me is that the driver's employer, a doctor, was also there.)

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Region VII have since launched independent investigations into the incident.

LLCPO station commander Maj. Karen Bancoleta told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the 34-year-old driver did not stop to check on the boy's condition after hitting him.

The driver neither sought assistance from the nearest traffic enforcer on duty nor filed a report to the police, she said.

He only surrendered to police hours later, after authorities managed to track down the plate number of the SUV he drove through surveillance footage.

"Pinaliwanagan ko po siya na as a driver, mayroon kang responsibility na kapag nakabunggo ka, i-check mo iyong victim kung ok ba siya. Hindi sapat na sinabi ng victim na ok lang siya kasi nakita natin iyong impact ng pagkabangga sa bata," Bancoleta said.

(I explained that as a driver, you have a responsibility if you hit someone, you need to check if the victim is ok. It's not enough that the victim said he was okay, because we saw the impact of the hit on the child.)

Meanwhile, LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec said the driver allegedly drove the SUV even without a license.

"Upon initial investigation, wala kaming nakitang license. Kaya this morning, we are coordinating with the PNP now para ma-validate kung talagang may ipinrisintang lisensya diyan sa police station," Caindec said.

(We didn't see any license. We are coordinating with the PNP to validate if a license was presented at the police station.)