Isko Moreno's camp says Vince Dizon part of Manila Mayor’s 2022 campaign team

COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon speaks with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso during the launch of the Manuel L. Quezon University Quarantine Facility in Quiapo Manila on August 7, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN NewsFile

MANILA — Former Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President Vince Dizon is part of the team pushing for the 2022 presidential bid of Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, the latter's campaign strategist said Wednesday.

Dizon, who resigned last Oct. 15 as BCDA president and chief executive officer, is among the campaign strategists of Domagoso, the 2022 standard bearer of Aksyon Demokratiko, Lito Banayo told ABS-CBN News.

“He is Deputy Campaign Manager and Head of Statistical Research,” Bayano said in a text message.

Dizon has been connecting Domagoso to potential political supporters as early as February 2021, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said in a phone interview.

“He has been hosting the Manila Mayor’s meetings in Pampanga even before the filing of candidacies,” the source said.

“Dizon even connected Isko to an advertising agency that came up with the ‘Ako Si Isko’ campaign.”

Dizon “only works on the sidelines and behind the scenes" because Palace officials did not allow him to resign from his post as the Philippines' COVID-19 testing czar and deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the source said.

“He was allowed to step down from his duties in the BCDA. But he was asked not to leave the administration’s pandemic response panel,” the source said.

ABS-CBN News has been reaching out to Dizon as early as August to confirm talks that he is part of Domagoso’s team, but he has yet to respond.

Dizon has just returned to the Philippines this week after about a month-long stay in the United States to attend to several family concerns.

He was a staff of the late Sen. Edgardo Angara from the late 1990s up to the early 2000s.

In 2004, he joined the campaign team of the late Fernando Poe Jr. when Angara's Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP) backed the presidential bid of the King of Philippine Action Movies.

After Poe lost to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Dizon took a 7-year hiatus from politics and resurfaced in the country's political scene in 2011 when President Benigno Aquino III appointed him as an undersecretary of the Office of the Political Adviser.

Dizon then worked as a consultant to then Senator Alan Peter Cayetano from 2013 to 2016, until his appointment to the BCDA.

Cayetano is part of the 2022 senatorial race, running as an independent candidate.

Like Dizon, Banayo also worked for the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, serving as chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan until July this year. Banayo was also among the campaign strategists of Duterte in 2016.

The other contenders for the presidency next year include Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who is being endorsed by Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and labor leader Leody De Guzman.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, worked closely with Dizon during the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

More than 90 individuals have filed their candidacy for the country's highest position. But the list will be trimmed in the coming weeks after the Commission on Elections declares some aspirants as nuisance.

