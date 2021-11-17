Russian naval ships dock in Manila for resupply

Courtesy of Embassy of the Russian Federation

MANILA— Russian naval ships, including 2 submarines, arrived in Manila on Tuesday for resupply, the Philippine Navy said.

The squadron is composed of a Gremyashchiy-class corvette, 2 submarines, tanker Pechenga, and support vessel Alatau, Navy spokesman Commander Benjo Negranza said in a statement.

"The visit to the country is intended for routine port replenishment and rest for the crew," he added.

Negranza could not say until when the Russian ships would be staying in the country.

Russia has stepped up port visits to the Philippines during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has sought stronger relations with Moscow.

Russia has made at least 6 port visits during the Duterte administration, the first in January 2017. It had only made 2 port visits before—one in January 2012 and in May 2016.

In October 2018, the Philippine Navy sent one of its ships, BRP Tarlac, to Vladivostok, Russia for its first ever port visit to Russia.

"The arrival of the Russian contingent in the country and the accommodation and support being extended to them underscores the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation in the region," Negranza said.

He said crew members were going to remain in their vessels during the visit.

"It’s a routine port call and replenishment, without disembarkation of the crew. That’s what I know," he said.

"They are following the protocols in place, same with the recent port call of the Japanese Navy, no crew disembarked," added Negranza.

Two ships from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force arrived at the port of Subic on Friday for a similar port visit.

