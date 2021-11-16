MANILA—The government has fully immunized 31,868,120 Filipinos — part of a total 70,677,771 vaccine doses administered as of Monday — the national task force monitoring the COVID-19 crisis said in a statement released Tuesday.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said government was confident that 54 million Filipinos would have received one dose by the end of the month.

"With our current pace and the eagerness of all sectors of society to hit and sustain a daily jab rate of 1.5 million, we are confident that by the end of November, half of our target population will be fully vaccinated," Galvez said.

He added that the country's COVID-19 supply inventory has reached 124,914,000, with more doses expected to be delivered in the coming days.

"More than 16 million doses are still expected to arrive this November, which means that by the end of this month, we would be receiving 140 million doses since February. These will be crucial as we carry out a more aggressive vaccination rollout nationwide,” he said.

"The best Christmas gift that we can give to ourselves, our families, our friends and co-workers, and everyone in the community is to have ourselves vaccinated.

"Get the COVID 19 jab now so we can have a better and safer Christmas."

He also encouraged people to support the upcoming 3-day national vaccination drive, dubbed "Bayanihan, Bakunahan National Vaccination Days" from November 29 to December 1.

The event — a collaborative effort of the national government, local government units and the private sector — aims to build up and sustain the country's goal to administer 1.5 million doses daily.

