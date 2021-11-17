Dr. Stephaun Wallace, who leads the global external relations strategies COVID-19 Prevention Network at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, receives his second injection from Dr. Tia Babu during the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 clinical trial at the UW Virology Research Clinic on Feb. 12, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Covovax/Novavax vaccine requires standard refrigeration temperatures, making it easier to store and distribute than those requiring ultra-freezing temperatures. Karen Ducey, Getty Images/AFP/File

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday cleared for emergency use the COVID-19 shot of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

The emergency use authorization for the nanoparticle vaccine Covovax clears it for "the active immunization of individuals 18 years old and above," said Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo.

Clinical trials showed the vaccine produced "very mild" adverse effects and an efficacy rate of 89.7 percent in preventing COVID-19, he said in a televised public briefing.

"Ito po ay isang possible natin na maaaring magamit na bakuna, lalong-lalo na po siguro towards the end of the year o sa darating na 2022," Domingo said.

(It is possible for us to use this perhaps towards the end of the year or in 2022.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Covovax is given in 2 doses at least 3 or 4 weeks apart, said the FDA chief.

It is a new kind of vaccine that makes use of the protein subunit platform. This means Covovax replicates the pure antigenic part of the virus to elicit immune response, Domingo said.

Covovax is known as Novavax in the US, he noted.

The FDA has previously approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine products of Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty), AstraZeneca, Sinovac (CoronaVac), Gamaleya Institute (Sputnik V), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Bharat Biotech (Covaxin), Moderna, and Sinopharm.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 32.2 million of its 110 million population. The government's target is to fully vaccinate some 77.1 million for the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

The government this week started giving booster shots to health workers, the first priority group.