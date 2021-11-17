Department of Health Town Hall Meeting on COVID-19 Boosters for Health Care Workers; Courtesy: Department of Health Facebook Page

MANILA - Current studies show that booster shots against COVID-19 do not yet fully guarantee its efficacy in increasing clinical protection among the general population, the Department of Health and its advisory group said Wednesday.

Dr. Edsel Salvaña of the DOH-Technical Advisory Group in Infectious Diseases said in a Town Hall meeting that there are sufficient studies however, that guarantee the continued protection against severe diseases from the primary series of vaccines against COVID.

"The data shows that the protection from severe disease continues. Ang pinag-uusapan lang sa booster is increase in clinical protection (What is being discussed about booster shots is increase in clinical protection). In other words, whether magkakasipon ka o hindi (whether you'll get colds or not). If you think that is useful for you, then go ahead and take the booster. If you would want to wait for more data, then that is completely within your decision as well."

Salvaña clarified that the reason why the country proceeded with administering booster shots starting Wednesday for healthcare workers is because of data that there is waning clinical protection, particularly against mild disease six months after receiving the second dose.

Data on booster shots so far show that its efficacy for added clinical protection might work for a specific subset of patients, or those with special risks. Salvaña said more studies are needed to guarantee these potential benefits.

The United States Center for Disease Control does not yet recommend booster shots for the general population.

Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there are more consistent studies regarding the safety and similar efficacy against severe or critical forms of COVID for homologous booster combinations.

Those who have history of adverse reactions to the vaccine are recommended to get a homologous booster combination.

More adverse reactions are expected for heterologous booster combinations especially with mRNA vaccines.

The decision whether to get a homologous or a heterologous booster combination needs to be made on an individual basis, Salvaña said.

"The considerations here talaga is safety, first and foremost. And second is yung marginal efficacy ba - will it improve will it make a difference versus yung possible safety issues with heterologous vaccines? We think maybe for exposed frontline workers, it may be worth it. Pero kung hindi ka naman exposed na healthcare worker (but if you are not directly exposed as a healthcare worker), then you might want to go with the safer option which is homologous."

Apart from high risk of exposure, healthcare workers are prioritized for booster shots because their medical background provides them with better knowledge to make sounder decisions on whether or not they should get it, and with what particular vaccine brand, the Department of Health said.

"We are giving the option, Walang sapilitan (we are not forcing them), precisely because we don't know the added protection versus the potential risk of side effects of homologous or heterologous vaccine combos." Salvaña said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated more than 32.2 million of its 110 million population as of Tuesday. Nearly 39.5 million others have received an initial jab, according to government data monitored by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.