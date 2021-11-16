Home  >  News

Philippines gets new batch of 3.5 million Sinovac vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 07:44 AM

The Philippines received Wednesday a new batch of 3.5 million Sinovac vaccines, which the government procured from Beijing. 

The shipment arrived past 7 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on board a Philippine Airlines flight PR361.

The Philippines has so far fully immunized some 31.8 million of its 109 million population. 

The country's national COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to enter a new phase Wednesday with the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers. Drug regulators have approved at least 4 vaccine brands for booster use. 

