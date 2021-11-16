The Philippines received Wednesday a new batch of 3.5 million Sinovac vaccines, which the government procured from Beijing.
The shipment arrived past 7 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on board a Philippine Airlines flight PR361.
The Philippines has so far fully immunized some 31.8 million of its 109 million population.
The country's national COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to enter a new phase Wednesday with the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers. Drug regulators have approved at least 4 vaccine brands for booster use.