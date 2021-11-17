MANILA - Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday night confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 anew but is asymptomatic.

In a message to reporters, Lorenzana, 73, said he got the swab result earlier in the day after undergoing screening for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He said he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Yes, I am COVID-positive. This morning, I got the result of my swab test yesterday afternoon after the Senate hearing," his message read.

"I'll observe myself for several days, after that I'll have another swab," he added.

Lorenzana tested positive for the disease last April and recovered.

He was present in Tuesday's Senate hearing for his department's budget for 2022.

He was seated behind Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa who was defending the proposed budget for the Department of National Defense.

Sen. Miguel Zubiri said because of the development, it is possible that the Senate could halt its deliberations for the 2022 national spending plan on Thursday.

This, even as the Senate races against time to approve the 2022 budget.

“We just found out today through the ( Senate ) Sergeant-at-Arms that the good Secretary of the Department of National Defense is positive. And so we were quite exposed yesterday to the good Secretary as he was defending the budget together with again Senator Dela Rosa. So let’s hope Sen. Dela Rosa still has some antibodies," Zubiri said.

Dela Rosa also acquired the disease last year.

Lorenzana was also able to speak with Sen. Francis Tolentino during the session at the Senate, which was why senators urged the latter to undergo quarantine.

Tolentino said he tested negative for COVID-19 after his screening earlier Wednesday.

Under the Senate's rules, people who are close contacts of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 must undergo a 5-day quarantine, and must be screened for the virus immediately.

The Department of Health announced 1,190 new COVID-19 cases for the day, the seventh straight day that the daily tally remained below 2,000.

Of the country's 2,820,494 total recorded cases, 23,846 or 0.8 percent were active infections, according to the latest DOH bulletin.

-- With reports from Katrina Domingo and Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC



