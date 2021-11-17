A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on August 13, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Health workers may receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Medical frontliners may choose the brand of their booster shot depending on its availability in the vaccination site, according to the agency's interim guidelines.

"Priority A1 may choose to receive the same brand as his/her primary series (homologous booster) or another brand (heterologous booster)," the document read.

Health workers can receive a booster shot at least 6 months after being fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Gamaleya, and at least 3 months after getting inoculated with single-dose Janssen, according to the guidelines.

Those who received mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna are not recommended to receive old vaccine platforms or inactivated jabs such as Sinovac, the DOH said.

Health workers who received vector-based vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Gamaleya are recommended to be boosted with a different vaccine platform, it added.

This is due to the "theoretical possibility of pre-existing immunity attenuating or weakening the immune response on the second or third dose," it said.

Vaccine recipients with history of adverse reactions following inoculation should consult their doctor for the recommended boosting strategy, according to the DOH.

Read the full guidelines below: