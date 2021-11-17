President Rodrigo Duterte dines with congressmen led by House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco in Malacañang, Tuesday night. Deputy Speaker Michael Romero

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — President Rodrigo Duterte met with lawmakers this week as the dust settled on alliances for the 2022 elections, including that of his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The meeting happened Tuesday night in Malacañang, said Duterte’s acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

"It was an informal and relaxed gathering with lawmakers, many of whom are friends of the President dating back to his days as mayor of Davao City," Nograles said in a statement.

"It was, for the President, an opportunity to see friends he had not personally seen since the onset of the pandemic due to the restrictions that had been put in place," he added.

Nograles' statement runs counter to a report that the meeting was supposed to plot the removal of House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.

Velasco is a close ally of the president's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president under Romualdez's Lakas-CMD, instead of her father's party, PDP-Laban.

The President over the weekend said he was displeased with his daughter's candidacy for the No. 2 job, given that she led surveys for the presidency. He blamed her decision on the Marcos camp, which confirmed on Tuesday that she would be his running-mate.

Duterte earlier said he was not supporting the presidential run of Marcos or former ally Sen. Manny Pacquiao. The President said he committed to back only his longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go.

President Rodrigo Duterte hosts a dinner for some 100 lawmakers in Malacañang, Tuesday night. Deputy Speaker Michael Romero President Rodrigo Duterte hosts a dinner for some 100 lawmakers in Malacañang, Tuesday night. Deputy Speaker Michael Romero President Rodrigo Duterte hosts a dinner for some 100 lawmakers in Malacañang, Tuesday night. Deputy Speaker Michael Romero

"The President in his unscripted speech specifically told us na (that) there is nothing political about the dinner," said Deputy Speaker 1PACMAN party-list Rep. Michael Romero said of reports that the meeting was meant to shore up support for Go and Duterte-Carpio.

He said Go, Velasco, and about 120 lawmakers from different political parties were in the dinner. Lakas-CMD's Romualdez was not in attendance, Romero said.

"I don’t know who were invited pero I saw almost all party leaders there," he added.

Duterte thanked lawmakers "for all the legislative support Congress has given his administration", while lawmakers "thanked the President for all the programs he has coursed through the various representatives of the House," Romero said.

The gathering ended with lawmakers getting their photos taken with the President, he said.

Meanwhile, Go said the get-together was organized "upon the request of the leadership of the House of Representatives upang magpakita ng suporta sa akin at sa Pangulo (to show support for me and the President)."

"Ako po ay nagagalak at nagpapasalamat sa kanilang patuloy na pagtitiwala sa amin. Ito po ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa akin na ipagpatuloy ang ating layunin na matulungan ang mas maraming Pilipino," he said in a statement.

(I am happy and thankful for their continued trust in us. This gives me inspiration to continue our goal of helping more Filipinos.)

Go is the standard-bearer of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), under which Duterte is running for senator.

"With active COVID-19 cases now on a steady decline and now that we are feeling the positive impact of the government's vaccination, we expect the President to join similar gatherings with friends and allies in the future," Nograles said.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations conducted between Oct. 20 and 23 showed Marcos leading over rivals Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and Pacquiao.

The poll did not include Go who only joined the presidential race on Saturday.

Experts say Marcos has emerged as the frontrunner due to Duterte-Carpio's decision not to run against him.

Because they are both popular, political observers have said that a Marcos and Duterte-Carpio tandem would be the team to beat in next year's elections to succeed Duterte, who is barred by the Constitution from seeking re-election.

The alliance would be formidable and a boon for both campaigns, analysts have said, with Marcos able to tap the huge support base of the Dutertes in the south, and Duterte-Carpio likely to gain from the Marcos dynasty's decades of dominance in its northern stronghold.

— With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News; Reuters