Authorities confiscated red onions, carrots and broccoli and other imported products worth P4.72 million from a warehouse in Catmon, Malabon on November 11, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Customs

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is investigating how an estimated P4.72 million shipment of agricultural products were smuggled into the country.

“Meron kaming nakitang gulay at iba pang mga produkto na walang maipakitang permit sa amin,” said Customs spokesman, Atty. Vincent Philip Maronilla.

(We found vegetables and other products that have no permits from us.)

Maronilla said they will backtrack and see whether their personnel would be subjected to a probe.

“Para matigil ito kailangan din nating tingnan source ng problem kung may pagkakamali ba ang aming mga tauhan,” he said.

(To stop this, we must look at the source of the problem and if our personnel committed mistakes.)

The BOC, through a joint operations with its partner law enforcement agencies, seized smuggled broccoli, carrots, red onions, and other imported products in an inspection conducted in a warehouse in Catmon, Malabon City on November 11.

Seven reefer vans used as temporary cold storage were discovered in one of the warehouses inside the compound. Of the seven, three were found to be containing smuggled broccoli, carrots, red onions, and other imported products, while four of which are empty.

He said they doubt that the remaining four vans were really empty.

“Yun ang subject ng aming investigation, pati yun tina track namin yan kung saan maaaring naidistribute yun o kung may laman talaga. Hindi kami kumbinsido na walang laman 'yun. Yung sirkumstansiya kung nasaan siya kaduda-dudang sabihing walang laman. Subject yan ngayon ng follow-up operations ng Bureau of Customs,” he said.

Maronilla said legitimate agricultural products go through customs and the Department of Agriculture, and are subjected to inspections at the port.

“Sasarahan yan, seselyohan ng Department of Agriculture, lalagyan namin ng GPS seal para bantayan hanggang marakting sa tinatawag nating accredited cold storage,” he said.

(The Department of Agriculture will close it, seal it and we will put a GPS seal to monitor it until it reaches the accredited cold storage.)

A 100 percent inspection of the shipment will then be done at the accredited cold storage.

“Doon natin nalalaman kung may kahalo na ibang hindi ideneklara. Kadalasan ng scheme na nalalaman natin nagbubungad sila ng legal na items tapos sa kalagitnaan ng container hanggang dulo doon yung hinahalo nilang mga items na hindi talaga nakadeklara at ang nabebenta sa ating mga palengke na walang mga permits,” he said.

(This is where we find out that they mix other undeclared items inside. The usual scheme we know is that they put legal items at the entrance and the undeclared ones in the middle up to the end of the container and these are the items that are being sold in the market without permits.)