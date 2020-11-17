WalangPasok: Cagayan suspends classes until November 30

Floodwater remains between around a cluster of houses in Anafunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with water levels ranging from knee to waist-deep, on November 16, 2020. Water levels during Typhoon Ulysses were higher than expected despite residents' history and preparedness for floods in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The provincial government of Cagayan announced Tuesday that classes in the province are suspended until November 30 following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, which triggered severe flooding.

Governor Manuel Mamba ordered the suspension, which covers all levels in both public and private schools, according to a post by the Cagayan Provincial Information Office (PIO).

The prolonged suspension will give students, parents and teachers time to focus on recovering from the effects of the typhoon, the Cagayan PIO said.

“Kailangan ding mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang sektor ng edukasyon na isaayos [ano mang] naging epekto ng malawakang pagbaha,” it said.

Meanwhile, government workers will resume work on Wednesday, November 18, the Cagayan PIO added.

Officials said rainfall from nearby provinces and water release from Magat Dam caused the “unprecedented” floods.

According to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, more than 296,000 individuals in Cagayan were affected by the typhoon, of whom, 6,117 are in 117 evacuation centers.

