'Wag masyadong rigid sa deadline': Ex-UP Chancellor backs easing of academic workload

Some parts of Manila are impassable after it was ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The former chancellor of the University of the Philippines- Diliman is urging fellow faculty members to find ways to support students affected by the recent typhoons and flooding.

“I can see the rationale kasi maraming bata din nasa areas na hanggang ngayon walang kuryente, walang WiFi. Essentially, its a call for resilience on the part of faculty na 'wag maging masyadong rigid sa deadline,” said Dr. Michael Tan.

(I can see the rationale because many children are in areas still without power, no WiFi. Essentially, it's a call for resilience on the part of faculty not to be too rigid with deadlines.)



The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) had called for the suspension of classes in higher education institutions in regions that are still recovering from the impact of Typhoon Ulysses, which inundated large parts of Luzon.

“Maybe maging mas lax na lang sa requirements. ‘Wag naman pilitin na tapusin ang 16 weeks of materials,” said Tan.

(Maybe, just be more lax in the requirements. Don't force to finish the 16 weeks of materials.)

Some universities have also announced the easing of academic workload and extending the semester to help students and faculty recover from the impact of typhoon Ulysses.

Youth lawmaker Sarah Elago of Kabataan partylist is also calling for an academic break to help students and teachers affected by the storm.

“Nagtuturo ako ngayon. Ang hirap talaga. I’m really worried about finishing up the requirements. Ako, babawasan ko mga requirements sa mga estudyante ko. Kailangan eh, you have to be reasonable,” Tan shared.

(I'm also teaching now. It's really difficult. I'm really worried about finishing up the requirements. I will reduce the requirements of my students. You have to be reasonable.)



The current COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a shift in the education system to distance learning which involves the use of printed and digital modules, online classes, television and radio to deliver lessons to students at home.

“May isa akong estudyante, nung nag-start yung sem, may cellphone siya. Sabi ko, you cannot do online learning with cellphones. Wala naman siyang choice. Tapos, last week nakahanap siya ng paraan makakontak sa akin. Binenta niya ang cellphone kasi wala na silang pagkain sa pamilya. Yan ang contribution niya,” he said.

(I have a student who at the start of the sem had a cellphone. I said you cannot do online learning with cellphones. But the student had no choice. Last week, that student found a way to contact me. The student sold the cellphone because there is no more food for the family.)



He added, “What do you do in situations like that? I’m sure mas marami pang ganyan sa public schools.”

(I'm sure there's more like that in public schools.)