Some evacuees to be tested for coronavirus: Palace

Residents evacuate as flooding hit Estrella Heights Subdivision in Rodriguez, Rizal brought by Typhoon Ulysses on Nov. 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some of the tens of thousands who fled their homes during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses last week will be tested for the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Tuesday.

The government will use antigen tests, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. This type of screening analyzes nasal and oral specimen, and can yield results in 15 minutes, testing czar COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon earlier said.

"Hindi ko po masisigurado na lahat sila'y mabibigyan. Pero magkakaroon po ng testing sa mga evacuation centers, lalong-lalo na po doon sa mga mayroong sintomas," Roque told reporters.

(I cannot ensure that all be tested. But there will be testing in evacuation centers, especially for those who have COVID-19 symptoms.)

The spread of COVID-19 in evacuation centers is "a very strong possibility," Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said.

Ideally, there should be only one family per tent or room. Evacuees should also wear anti-virus masks, keep a 3-meter distance from other people, and frequently wash their hands, he said.

Individuals who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems, should be in separate quarters, Duque said.

"It (COVID-19 spread) is a possibility. It’s a very strong possibility," he told reporters.

"That is why kinakailangang magmatyag ang atin pong mga safety officers na ipinapatalaga ng DOH sa mga local government units, iyong pagsunod sa minimum health standards sa mga evacuation centers," he added.

(That is why our safety officers that the DOH deployed to local government units need to monitor the observance of minimum health standards in evacuation centers.)

According to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as of 9 a.m. of Tuesday, 70,784 families or 283,656 individuals are staying in 2,205 evacuation centers in the aftermath of Ulysses, which directly lashed the main Luzon island from evening of Nov. 11 until the following morning.

The death toll also climbed to 73, while 19 remain missing.

More than 3 million people from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, the NCR, and CAR were affected by the country's 21st storm this year, according to the NDRRMC report.