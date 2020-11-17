Relief efforts continue in Lal-lo as some houses still submerged in water- mayor

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a rainbow is seen above flooded areas in Cagayan Valley region in the northern Philippines on Saturday. Thick mud and debris coated many villages there and around the Philippine capital Friday after Typhoon Ulysses (International Name: Vamco) caused extensive flooding that sent residents fleeing to their roofs and killing dozens of people. Philippine Coast Guard via AP

MANILA - The municipality of Lal-lo in flood-stricken Cagayan province has continued relief efforts to reach residents affected by unprecedented flooding on Friday.

Mayor Oliver Pascual said floodwaters have receded but there are some houses still submerged in water, particularly those along the Cagayan River.

“Kami sa lokal na pamahalaan ay nabigyan na namin ng relief pack ang lahat ng pamilya na naapektuhan at reported ng barangay,” said Pascual.

Last week, the mayor said floods displaced around 250 families in town. It was among 24 Cagayan towns submerged in record flooding in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses.

Massive flooding displaced thousands of families in Cagayan, Isabela and other provinces, trapping residents in their homes, many on rooftops in the wake of typhoon Ulysses.

Authorities attributed the flooding to several factors, including the water release of the Magat Dam, water that descended into the provinces from surrounding areas, siltation of the Cagayan river, and the saturation of soil from earlier storms.

Pascual said donations have been coming in and that these would be distributed to affected families.

Some families continue to stay in evacuation centers while their houses are still being cleaned.

“In-advise ko ang mga punong barangay na kung mayroon pa ring gustong mag-stay sa evacuation center habang nililinisan 'yung kanilang mga kabahayan ay pabayaan na lang po muna sila doon,” he said.

(I advised barangay captains that if there are families who still want to stay in evacuation centers while their houses are still being cleaned, then let them.)

Despite the tragedy, the mayor is still thankful that no casualty was reported.

“Kahit maraming naapektuhan at nalubog sa baha, nagpapasalamat kami dahil wala kaming naiulat na casualties dito sa amin,” he said.

(We're still thankful that while many were affected and experienced flooding, there were no reported casualties in our town.)