Locsin says case vs Brazil envoy caught maltreating helper ‘moving'

Ex-PH envoy to Brazil Marichu Mauro was caught assaulting her Pinay maid inside the diplomatic residence. Screenshot from Globo News video

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Tuesday said the case that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed against recalled Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro over the maltreatment of her helper is “moving.”

In a tweet, Locsin said there is now a case against Mauro.

“I am neither Commie nor a police thug so I don’t do summary judgments. There is now a case: DFA vs. Marichu B. Mauro, CM II. Things are moving but if it looks like we’re railroading that’s the end of the case. As principle and practice I neither murder people nor careers,” he said.

On Nov. 9, a formal complaint was served to the former ambassador. Locsin, however, did not elaborate on the details of the complaint but said he has sent a memo to President Rodrigo Duterte about it.

Presidential Directive No.​ 2020-196​ directed the​ DFA “to investigate the alleged abusive conduct of the Philippine Ambassador to Brazil.”

Administrative proceedings against Mauro began with the issuance of a show cause order to her dated Oct. 28 asking her to explain her actions against her helper, which was caught on several videos.​

The Foreign Affairs chief said on Oct. 30 that the DFA Human Resources Management Office (HRMO) was conducting a preliminary investigation on the matter and would submit a report to him. ​

Locsin explained that he will issue a formal charge prepared by the Office of Treaties and Legal Affairs if there is a “prima facie case.”​

A hearing panel was formed that will submit a report to the Board of Foreign Service Administration for approval or disapproval.​ Its recommendation will pass through the DFA secretary, who will then submit his recommendation to the President. ​

The DFA was given 15 days to report to the Presidential Management Staff, according to Locsin.​

