Ex-police chiefs Dela Rosa, Lacson seek PNP's 2021 budget increase for disaster ops

MANILA - Two senators who previously served as chiefs of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday pushed to increase the police force's 2021 budget, saying the agency has no funding for disaster-related activities despite being "frontliners in rescue and relief operations."

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Ronald Dela Rosa issued similar sentiments after Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara said the PNP has been asking other agencies for funds to conduct rescue efforts in calamity-hit areas.

"They continuously respond to calamities," Lacson said.

"In Taal for example, I heard at least 6 of their personnel got afflicted with some disease sa lungs because of the sulfur," he said.

Dela Rosa appealed to other senators to support calls to increase the PNP's budget next year to boost the country's disaster response programs.

"Naturalmente lamang nakailangan natin protektahan yung mga pulis at bombero natin na nagproprotekta sa ating mga kababayan," he said.

(It is just natural for us to protect the police and firemen because they are the ones who protect our countrymen.)

"It is necessary to fully equip them being our constant and immediate frontliners in rescue and relief operations in times of calamities," he said.

Angara backed the proposal to give the PNP additional funding for disaster operations.

"They would appreciate very much if the body were to augment these funds," he said, noting that the PNP

Senate President Vicente Sotto III also urged the chamber to allocate funds for the PNP's "training and refresher education program," saying authorities need to continuously review and update their knowledge on protocols.

Sotto showed a video of how alleged criminals fired at some policemen who were too courteous to them at a checkpoint despite their refusal to show their driver's license and IDs.

"The reason I'm looking for some kind of a refresher course for personnel is I find in the first video, there were protocols that should have been followed," Sotto said after showing the video in the Senate plenary.

"I understand the point na dapat magalang ang mga pulis natin... Okay 'yung magalang... Pero yung walang plate number, walang conduction sticker, ayaw magbigay ng ID, ayaw magbigay ng lisensya, dapat doon arestado agad," he said.

(I understand the point that police have to be courteous... Being courteous is okay... But if the person doesn't have a plate number, doesn't have a conduction sticker, refuses to give his ID and his license, that person should be immediately arrested.)

Sotto cited an incident in the United States where his brother, comedian Vic Sotto, was immediately handcuffed by police after giving wrong information about the owner of the car he was driving abroad.

"Dito sa atin, sumusobra bait minsan. Okay mabait ka, okay magalang ka pero pag kriminal na kausap mo, dapat hindi ka na mabait," he said.

(Here in our country, we are sometimes too nice. Being nice is okay, being courteous is okay, but if you're talking to a criminal, you should no longer be nice.)

"Training and refresher education program, that is what i'm looking for. If there is none in the budget, maybe we can place something to that effect," he said.

The Senate President also moved to increase the PNP's P20 million budget for legal services next year.

The PNP Legal Service has 176 lawyers and some 290,000 cases, Senate Committee on Finance chief Sonny Angara said.

"These [cases] are just for illegal drugs," he said.

Last year, lawmakers increased the PNP's budget for legal services to P68 million, but failed to hire numerous lawyers for cases involving police officers, he said.

"Some lawyers would not really want to receive the salary of a policeman," Angara said.

"They [PNP officials] are suggesting we have separate items for lawyers and treat them as non-uniformed personnel," he said.

The PNP is expected to get P191 billion under the proposed 2021 national budget.

The Senate has yet to finalize how much additional funds should be given to the PNP next year.

