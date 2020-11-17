DepEd to provide assistance to teachers, personnel affected by typhoons

A view of the entrance of the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes on November 9, 2020. Days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit, teachers and school staff started to clean up the severely damaged school. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Education said Tuesday it would provide assistance to its teachers and personnel affected by recent storms.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones has directed DepEd’s field offices to submit lists of teachers and personnel who were “severely affected” by the series of typhoons that recently hit the country, which has left thousands of families displaced and houses and infrastructure destroyed.

“These lists will be utilized to fully assist our people in need,” she said in a statement.

The DepEd is speeding up the processing of employee benefits, helping personnel in getting calamity loans from the Government Service Insurance System and private lending institutions, and providing provident fund emergency loans to affected teaching and non-teaching personnel, Briones said.

Briones said the department is also set to release the year-end bonus, equivalent to a one-month salary, and a P5,000 cash gift.

The education chief reiterated that the department would also release additional funding for the reproduction or replacement of self-learning modules that were damaged.

“In addition, funds have been downloaded to provide hygiene kits and conduct clean-up drive and psychosocial first aid to affected schools,” she said.

Five storms have hit the country in less than a month, killing dozens of people, and triggering the worst flooding in the capital region and Cagayan Valley in years.

Various groups have called on government to enforce a Luzon-wide or nationwide academic “break” or “freeze,” but the Commission on Higher Education has left it up to individual colleges and universities or local government units (LGUs) to suspend classes.

The DepEd has also said LGUs decide on class suspensions.

The onslaught of the most recent typhoon, Ulysses, prompted Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro to suspend classes in the city for a month.

Distance-learning activities in severely affected areas, such as Rizal province and Cagayan Valley, also remain suspended.