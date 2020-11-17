Cebu implements 'odd-even' quarantine passes, stricter controls as COVID-19 cases rise

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The local government of Cebu City will reimpose stricter quarantine measures, including border control, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“We used to have 1 digit lang and there were even days na zero talaga tayo kaya nung nag double digit immediately, we made some efforts na we have to contend with it. Awa ng Diyos, we only had 3 cases yesterday,” Mayor Edgardo Labella told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

As of Nov. 15, the Department of Health logged 292 cases of COVID-19 infections in the city.

The mayor has issued Executive Order No. 105,which requires all those entering the city to present an authority to enter (ATE). The ATE shall be issued upon the submission of necessary documents, including a negative RT-PCR.

“Nag-issue ako ng executive order the other day na pag galing outside Cebu Province, magdala sila ng authority to enter. Kailangang magdala sila ng result ng kanilang swab test sa probinsiyang pinanggalingan nila,” Labella said.

The order also implements the "odd-even" scheme for quarantine passes. Those with quarantine passes ending in odd numbers can only enter the city on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while those with even number passes can enter on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"I reimplemented it para makontrol natin dami ng taong nagpupunta sa city,” he said.



Labella said that many COVID-19 cases were from people who entered Cebu City from September up to the present.



With a more relaxed quarantine classification, inter-island vessels were allowed to ferry 50 percent of passengers. Aside from the city, they also have 8 other piers all over the province.

“Parang walang naging control sa influx ng mga those coming from the outside of Cebu island province,” he said

The Emergency Operations Center reported 37 COVID-19 positive persons who entered the city since September up to present. Of the total, 17 were stranded individuals coming from Metro Manila.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, November 17, 2020