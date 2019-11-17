LPA spotted, 4 areas under signal No. 1 as Ramon moves northwest

MANILA -- Four areas remain under wind signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ramon moved northwest and another brewing storm was spotted east of Visayas, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

A low pressure area, estimated 2,420 east of Visayas, is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, PAGASA said.

Ramon, meanwhile, was last spotted 395 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora at 10 a.m., packing maximum winds of 65 km per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is expected to leave PAR on Thursday morning if it continues to move north northwest at 10 kph.

Cagayan including Babuyan Island, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan) are still under signal No. 1 as of 11 a.m., PAGASA said.

The storm will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over the eastern parts of Cagayan and Isabela, it added.

On Monday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga and Ilocos Norte.

Light to moderate rains are also expected over Babuyan Islands, Northern Aurora and Quirino.

PAGASA warned fisherfolks of risky sea travel over the seaboards of areas under signal No. 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

