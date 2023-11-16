MANILA — The call of a United Nations (UN) expert to abolish the Philippine anti-insurgency task force was based on "biased sources", the National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday.

Citing information from local organizations that he met with this month, UN Special Rapporteur Ian Fry said the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) should be abolished as it was "operating beyond its original mandate and is red tagging people from the community and the IPs."

Fry did not reach out to the NTF-ELCAC before making his stance public, said NSC Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya.

"Kailangan mag-conduct ng research, consultation, kunin ang inputs sa mga stakeholders bago niya gawin ang kanyang report. Unfortunately, pinapasok natin siya sa ating bansa... nagkaroon ng meetings sa iba't ibang tao," Malaya said in a public briefing.

"Hindi naman niya kinausap, never niyang kinausap ang NTF-ELCAC. In other words, hindi niya... binigyan ng due process ang NTF-ELCAC, relying on third party sources, biased sources," he added.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año is the co-chairman of the task force.

Malaya said officials were alarmed by the UN special rapporteur's stance since government was "winning the war" against communist terrorist groups.

Malaya urged Fry to visit the Philippines again or reach out to the task force to discuss issues.

"Para maibigay namin ang side namin, bago kayo gumawa ng rekomendasyon na walang basehan at nanghihimasok sa internal na policy-making process ng ating bansa," he said.

Fry had suggested the establishment of a truth and reconciliation process instead “to deal with the harm that has been caused by the military in the community.”

The NTF-ELCAC was created through an executive order that then President Rodrigo Duterte signed in 2018 to address the decades-old communist insurgency.

However, the task force also drew flak for accusing activists, universities, journalists, health workers, government critics, and several celebrities of working with communist rebels.