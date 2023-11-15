Shear line to bring rains in central, southern PH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The shear line will drench parts of central and southern Philippines while scattered rains are forecast over Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, PAGASA said Thursday.

Flooding and landslides remain likely, especially in areas which have received prior significant rains.

The Amihan, on the other hand, will bring light rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, and Aurora. Cool and generally fair weather with isolated light rains are expected in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Cordillera, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON.

Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Northern Quezon, Camarines Norte, northern and eastern Catanduanes, eastern Albay and Sorsogon, northern and eastern Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and eastern Surigao del Norte are no sail zones for small sea vessels due to the big waves generated by the Amihan.

Palawan and other parts of Visayas and Mindanao may experience humid conditions with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said that the low pressure area (LPA) outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is less likely to re-intensify into a tropical depression in the next two days but may enter the PAR in 24 hours.

It will be assigned the local name Kabayan if it forms as a storm inside the PAR.

Del Mundo added that regardless if the weather disturbance remains an LPA or develops into a storm, it will bring widespread rains, along with the shear line, that may cause serious flooding and landslides in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga on Sunday.