Robredo, De Lima reunite

Robredo, De Lima meet

MANILA — Former Vice President Leni Robredo and ex-senator Leila De Lima reunited in their home province in Camarines Sur on Thursday, days after the former lawmaker was released from nearly seven years in detention.

Robredo was seen locking arms with De Lima in Naga City, both of them smiling.

De Lima on Wednesday went home to her elderly mother and family in neighboring Iriga, her hometown.

On Thursday morning, she visited her father's grave and an orphanage where her aunt is an administrator.

De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, was jailed in February 2017 on narcotics-related charges she says were fabricated to silence her.

On Monday, she was released from detention on bail, which Robredo said was a "triumph" for both De Lima and the country.

"Pinatutunayang muli ngayon na walang basehan ang mga paratang laban kay Senator Leila. Ang lahat ng mga paninira at panggigipit na naranasan niya sa loob ng halos pitong taon ay bunga ng kaniyang pangangahas na tumindig para sa tama—para sa ating mga kababayan," Robredo earlier said.

"Through all these years, Sen. Leila has been a source of inspiration for us. Her courage and her faith lent so many of us the resolve to continue fighting the good fight, to speak truth to power, and to keep believing that the Filipino people deserve so much more," she added.

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima.

She still faces life in prison if convicted on the remaining charge.

Salvador Panelo, who was chief legal counsel for Duterte when he was president, insisted there was "strong evidence" that de Lima was guilty.

"The government can appeal the erroneous grant of bail by the lower court to the higher courts," Panelo said.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse; Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

