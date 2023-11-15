PH looking to finance 80 infra projects through Maharlika Fund: Marcos Jr

President of the Philippines Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr. speaks at the APEC CEO Summit during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 15 November 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO



The Philippine government has identified at least 80 potential infrastructure projects that may be financed through the Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday.

During his remarks at the Philippine Economic Briefing at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco, President Marcos Jr. touted to potential investors in the Asia Pacific region the country’s first ever sovereign wealth fund, which he says will “serve as an additional source and mode of financing for priority projects of the government, including the infrastructure flagship.”

“These projects offer high returns and significant social economic impact. Currently, we have identified about 80 potential infrastructure projects that are financeable through that fund, the Maharlika Investment Fund,” Marcos Jr. said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge is among the priority infrastructure projects of his administration. Handout/file

The Philippine leader said he is looking forward to the MIF’s operationalization, which he earlier said the government is targeting to happen by the end of the year.

“With a solid reform agenda and unabating growth amid headwinds, the Philippine is ready to take off as a leading investment hub in Asia,” Marcos Jr. told investors.

“A wealth of opportunity awaits you in the Philippines. And we are ready to explore new horizons or investments in the coming years.”