NSC tags LGU workers in foreigners' PH IDs scheme

MANILA — The National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday said local government workers might also have a part on on the issuance of Philippine IDs to foreigners, which they consider a national security threat.

NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said based on their initial investigation, the scheme starts with the local civil registrars working in local government units.

"Nababayaran sila, itong mga corrupt public officials na ito at sila iyong nag-iisyu ng mga pekeng birth certificate na siyang pinapadala sa Philippine Statistics Authority," said Malaya in a public briefing.

"Kapag naka-record na po iyan sa PSA puwede nang humingi ng PSA certified copy of a birth certificate, which can then lead to a passport, which can then lead to many other documents like National ID," he said.

The official described the scheme as a national security threat.

"So parang regular na Pilipino na sila," he said.

"Karamihan po sa kanila ay mga Chinese nationals who were not born in the Philippines, who do not have any parental or links to Filipinos and who are not entitled to a Philippine document," he said.

His agency vowed to work with the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Statistics Authority regarding the matter.

Senators have sought a thorough probe into how foreigners were able to get Philippine IDs, which include those from he Bureau of Internal Revenue and Philippine Health Insurance Corp.