President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are welcomed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff at their residence in US Naval Observatory, Washington DC, US, May 2, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool/File

SAN FRANCISCO, California — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit here, an ambassador confirmed.

The leaders discussed the continued economic and defense cooperation between Manila and Washington, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said in a text message.

Romualdez earlier said that Marcos Jr. was also scheduled meet with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday at the sidelines of the APEC summit.

US President Joe Biden this week plays host to 20 other members of APEC, a trade-focused body whose summit will be dominated by the US leader's meeting with Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping, as well as Israel's war with Hamas.

Biden hailed his "most constructive" talks with Xi Wednesday, as they agreed at their first summit in a year to restore military-to-military communications and ease tensions.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

