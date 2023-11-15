President of the Philippines Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr. speaks at the APEC CEO Summit during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 15 November 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet Wednesday with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed in a text message.

The Philippine envoy did not give details of the agenda of the meeting, but said that Marcos Jr. and Harris “are good friends.”

The two leaders last met in September at the sidelines of the US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia where Harris “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad alliance commitment to the Philippines, and highlighted the role the U.S.-Philippines alliance plays in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

In a tweet, Harris said that she and US President Joe Biden look “forward to welcoming leaders from the Indo-Pacific and working together to promote economic growth and prosperity in the region.”

Apart from Harris, Marcos Jr. will also meet with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.