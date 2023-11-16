MANILA — House Deputy Majority Leader for Communications Erwin Tulfo on Thursday denied that the chamber was executing a demolition job against Vice President Sara Duterte and her family as rumors of alleged impeachment raps swirled.

Tulfo said the issue on the confidential funds for Duterte's offices was not enough to impeach her.

"Hindi eh, it's not enough, parang it will not hold water, hindi siya ganoon kalakas... Like what the leadership is saying, there's none. Walang pag-uusap, walang plano, pagbalik namin sa Lunes, pagdating ni Speaker no such thing. No impeachment right now vs the Vice President," Tulfo said.

Tulfo made the statement after House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro told reporters that there were discussions among congressmen to impeach Duterte. Castro has since walked back on those comments.

Tulfo said he did not know where Castro got the information, which surprised even the House leadership.

"Intriga. That's what I can say and that's what everybody, the leadership, will say, intriga na there's something, the House is going after the Duterte family," he added.

"There's no such thing as unity against the Vice President... Our marching order from the Speaker [is] unite para sa ating bayan and move forward; hindi yung unite behind the Speaker, unite versus Sara Duterte and her family. There's no such thing," Tulfo said.

Last week, the House approved a resolution in defense of the chamber and Speaker Martin Romualdez's leadership following former President Rodrigo Duterte's tirades.

The House unseated 2 Duterte allies as deputy speakers for failing to sign the resolution. At the same time, the former president's party-mates started moving to other parties.