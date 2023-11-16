Drivers who name-dropped Revilla given citation tickets

MMDA issues citation tickets to two drivers who name-dropped Sen. Bong Revilla for illegal use of the EDSA bus lane. Handout photo.

MANILA - The drivers who name-dropped Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. to get away with violating the EDSA Bus Lane regulation appeared Thursday before the officials of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

MMDA issued traffic violation tickets to the two drivers for illegally using the bus lane Wednesday.

The drivers drivers admitted that Revilla was not onboard the vehicle when they were flagged down, the MMDA said. The vehicle is also not owned by the senator.

Meanwhile, the apprehending officers admitted they did not personally see Revilla inside the vehicle and merely relied on what the drivers said.

The drivers were penalized for using the EDSA Bus Lane, and MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes said it will be up to Revilla if he will file charges against them for using his name.

Revilla said they are mulling charges against the two drivers for impersonating him.

"Sa pagsuko nitong gumamit ng aking pangalan para makalusot sa pananagutan, matitiyak ng MMDA na mapaparusahan ang mga abusado," he said in a statement.

"While we leave it to the MMDA to pursue legal actions arising from their traffic violations, we are contemplating filing charges against them for impersonating me," Revilla added.

Revilla earlier denied accusations that his convoy was flagged down along the EDSA bus carousel lane and challenged the MMDA to explain how his name was dragged into the issue.

The MMDA has apologized to Revilla and has suspended Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija pending results of an investigation into the incident.

Social media users earlier in the day alleged Revilla's convoy was let through the exclusive EDSA bus lane.

