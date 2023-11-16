DOLE: 'Kasambahays' entitled to 13th month pay

MANILA — Household helpers or "kasambahays" are also entitled to 13th month pay, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) told employers on Thursday.



Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said this is mandated under Republic Act No. 10361 or the Kasambahay Law, which was passed in 2013.



Those eligible must have worked for the employer for at least a month, said Benavidez.

“Paano ang qualifying requirement of service? Parehas dapat po ay nakapanilbihan po ng at least one month at ang computation po ay parehas ang computation noong 13th month pay ng mga manggagawa sa kumpanya,” Benavidez said in a televised briefing.



DOLE recently released a labor advisory reminding the employers of their responsibility to grant 13th month pay to their employees, which is mandated under Presidential Decree 851.



It can be computed by adding all the salaries received from the employer in a year and dividing it by 12.



Employment of at least one month is required to be entitled to the benefit.



“Ito ay para po sa rank and file employees. Ang ating pong mga supervisory at managerial ay under the presidential decree ay hindi po entitled sa tinatawag natin na 13th month pay," he said.

"Although sa kasalukyan sa pamamagitan po ng company policies at CBA, ang mga supervisory and managerial employees ay nakakatanggap din po ng 13th month pay,” je said.



Workers who are on "contract of service" or "job order" are not entitled to the 13th month pay, but some contractual employees working in government are allowed to receive it.



“Sa ating pong departamento at ahensya mayroon din po tayong mga contractual employees, ito po iyong empleyado po ng agencies, karamihan po dito ay empleyado ng security agencies, janitorial agencies, sila po ay saklaw ng Presidential Decree 851,” he added.



DOLE reminded employers of the possible consequences should they neglect their responsibility of giving 13th month pay.



“Wala pong criminal na parusa ang employer na hindi o makalimutang magbayad ng 13th month pay," he said.

"Pero may tinatawag kami sa tanggapan na compliance order kung saan, pwede po naming iisyu against the employer at kapag hindi po siya nagbayad doon sa tinatawag namin na compliance order, parang ito po ay parang desisyon ng korte,” he said.



“Pwede po mag-garnish ng kanilang mga account o mag-levy ng kanilang property at ang proceeds po noon ay pwede natin ibigay sa mga manggagawang may claim ng 13th month pay at iba pang benepisyo,” he added.